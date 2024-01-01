Turkish liras to Bermudan dollars today

Convert TRY to BMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
30.10 bmd

TL1.000 TRY = $0.03010 BMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:50
TRY to BMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to BMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03060.0311
Low0.03010.0301
Average0.03030.0307
Change-1.76%-2.87%
1 TRY to BMD stats

The performance of TRY to BMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0306 and a 30 day low of 0.0301. This means the 30 day average was 0.0303. The change for TRY to BMD was -1.76.

The performance of TRY to BMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0311 and a 90 day low of 0.0301. This means the 90 day average was 0.0307. The change for TRY to BMD was -2.87.

How to convert Turkish liras to Bermudan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to BMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Bermudan Dollar
1 TRY0.03010 BMD
5 TRY0.15052 BMD
10 TRY0.30104 BMD
20 TRY0.60207 BMD
50 TRY1.50519 BMD
100 TRY3.01037 BMD
250 TRY7.52593 BMD
500 TRY15.05185 BMD
1000 TRY30.10370 BMD
2000 TRY60.20740 BMD
5000 TRY150.51850 BMD
10000 TRY301.03700 BMD
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Turkish Lira
1 BMD33.21850 TRY
5 BMD166.09250 TRY
10 BMD332.18500 TRY
20 BMD664.37000 TRY
50 BMD1,660.92500 TRY
100 BMD3,321.85000 TRY
250 BMD8,304.62500 TRY
500 BMD16,609.25000 TRY
1000 BMD33,218.50000 TRY
2000 BMD66,437.00000 TRY
5000 BMD166,092.50000 TRY
10000 BMD332,185.00000 TRY