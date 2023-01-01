20 Turkish liras to Bermudan dollars

Convert TRY to BMD at the real exchange rate

20 try
0.73 bmd

1.00000 TRY = 0.03628 BMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:14 UTC
TRY to BMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 BMD
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865551.050787.4761.444081.660140.963418.8758
1GBP1.1553311.2139101.0631.668381.9181.1130521.8077
1USD0.951750.823791183.2551.37441.580030.916917.965
1INR0.01143170.009894790.012011310.01650830.01897820.01101320.215783

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Bermudan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to BMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Bermudan Dollar
1 TRY0.03628 BMD
5 TRY0.18139 BMD
10 TRY0.36278 BMD
20 TRY0.72556 BMD
50 TRY1.81390 BMD
100 TRY3.62779 BMD
250 TRY9.06948 BMD
500 TRY18.13895 BMD
1000 TRY36.27790 BMD
2000 TRY72.55580 BMD
5000 TRY181.38950 BMD
10000 TRY362.77900 BMD
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Turkish Lira
1 BMD27.56500 TRY
5 BMD137.82500 TRY
10 BMD275.65000 TRY
20 BMD551.30000 TRY
50 BMD1378.25000 TRY
100 BMD2756.50000 TRY
250 BMD6891.25000 TRY
500 BMD13782.50000 TRY
1000 BMD27565.00000 TRY
2000 BMD55130.00000 TRY
5000 BMD137825.00000 TRY
10000 BMD275650.00000 TRY