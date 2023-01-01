5 Turkish liras to Bermudan dollars

Convert TRY to BMD at the real exchange rate

5 try
0.18 bmd

1.00000 TRY = 0.03631 BMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:15 UTC
TRY to BMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 BMD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Bermudan Dollar
1 TRY0.03631 BMD
5 TRY0.18156 BMD
10 TRY0.36312 BMD
20 TRY0.72624 BMD
50 TRY1.81560 BMD
100 TRY3.63121 BMD
250 TRY9.07803 BMD
500 TRY18.15605 BMD
1000 TRY36.31210 BMD
2000 TRY72.62420 BMD
5000 TRY181.56050 BMD
10000 TRY363.12100 BMD
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Turkish Lira
1 BMD27.53900 TRY
5 BMD137.69500 TRY
10 BMD275.39000 TRY
20 BMD550.78000 TRY
50 BMD1376.95000 TRY
100 BMD2753.90000 TRY
250 BMD6884.75000 TRY
500 BMD13769.50000 TRY
1000 BMD27539.00000 TRY
2000 BMD55078.00000 TRY
5000 BMD137695.00000 TRY
10000 BMD275390.00000 TRY