5 Turkish liras to Bermudan dollars

Convert TRY to BMD at the real exchange rate

5 try
0.17 bmd

1.00000 TRY = 0.03459 BMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Bermudan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to BMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish liras

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Bermudan Dollar
1 TRY0.03459 BMD
5 TRY0.17297 BMD
10 TRY0.34595 BMD
20 TRY0.69189 BMD
50 TRY1.72974 BMD
100 TRY3.45947 BMD
250 TRY8.64867 BMD
500 TRY17.29735 BMD
1000 TRY34.59470 BMD
2000 TRY69.18940 BMD
5000 TRY172.97350 BMD
10000 TRY345.94700 BMD
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Turkish Lira
1 BMD28.90620 TRY
5 BMD144.53100 TRY
10 BMD289.06200 TRY
20 BMD578.12400 TRY
50 BMD1445.31000 TRY
100 BMD2890.62000 TRY
250 BMD7226.55000 TRY
500 BMD14453.10000 TRY
1000 BMD28906.20000 TRY
2000 BMD57812.40000 TRY
5000 BMD144531.00000 TRY
10000 BMD289062.00000 TRY