10 thousand Bermudan dollars to Turkish liras

Convert BMD to TRY at the real exchange rate

10,000 bmd
334,950 try

$1.000 BMD = TL33.50 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BMD to TRY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BMD to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High33.618533.6185
Low32.849032.1691
Average33.130932.7074
Change1.58%3.68%
1 BMD to TRY stats

The performance of BMD to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 33.6185 and a 30 day low of 32.8490. This means the 30 day average was 33.1309. The change for BMD to TRY was 1.58.

The performance of BMD to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 33.6185 and a 90 day low of 32.1691. This means the 90 day average was 32.7074. The change for BMD to TRY was 3.68.

Top currencies

 USDCADINREURNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.37383.9480.9161.6671.32418.3240.784
1 CAD0.728161.1440.6671.2140.96413.3470.571
1 INR0.0120.01610.0110.020.0160.2180.009
1 EUR1.0921.49991.64211.821.44520.0040.856

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Turkish Lira
1 BMD33.49500 TRY
5 BMD167.47500 TRY
10 BMD334.95000 TRY
20 BMD669.90000 TRY
50 BMD1,674.75000 TRY
100 BMD3,349.50000 TRY
250 BMD8,373.75000 TRY
500 BMD16,747.50000 TRY
1000 BMD33,495.00000 TRY
2000 BMD66,990.00000 TRY
5000 BMD167,475.00000 TRY
10000 BMD334,950.00000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Bermudan Dollar
1 TRY0.02986 BMD
5 TRY0.14928 BMD
10 TRY0.29855 BMD
20 TRY0.59710 BMD
50 TRY1.49276 BMD
100 TRY2.98552 BMD
250 TRY7.46380 BMD
500 TRY14.92760 BMD
1000 TRY29.85520 BMD
2000 TRY59.71040 BMD
5000 TRY149.27600 BMD
10000 TRY298.55200 BMD