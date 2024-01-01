50 Bermudan dollars to Turkish liras

Convert BMD to TRY

$1.000 BMD = TL34.50 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:39
BMD to TRY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

TRY
1 BMD to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High34.576434.5764
Low34.208333.9146
Average34.347034.1964
Change0.74%1.59%
1 BMD to TRY stats

The performance of BMD to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 34.5764 and a 30 day low of 34.2083. This means the 30 day average was 34.3470. The change for BMD to TRY was 0.74.

The performance of BMD to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 34.5764 and a 90 day low of 33.9146. This means the 90 day average was 34.1964. The change for BMD to TRY was 1.59.

Top currencies

 USDCADINREURNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.39584.3860.9431.6891.33718.0450.788
1 CAD0.717160.4810.6761.2110.95812.9330.565
1 INR0.0120.01710.0110.020.0160.2140.009
1 EUR1.0611.4889.51711.7921.41819.1420.836

Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Turkish Lira
1 BMD34.50420 TRY
5 BMD172.52100 TRY
10 BMD345.04200 TRY
20 BMD690.08400 TRY
50 BMD1,725.21000 TRY
100 BMD3,450.42000 TRY
250 BMD8,626.05000 TRY
500 BMD17,252.10000 TRY
1000 BMD34,504.20000 TRY
2000 BMD69,008.40000 TRY
5000 BMD172,521.00000 TRY
10000 BMD345,042.00000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Bermudan Dollar
1 TRY0.02898 BMD
5 TRY0.14491 BMD
10 TRY0.28982 BMD
20 TRY0.57964 BMD
50 TRY1.44910 BMD
100 TRY2.89820 BMD
250 TRY7.24550 BMD
500 TRY14.49100 BMD
1000 TRY28.98200 BMD
2000 TRY57.96400 BMD
5000 TRY144.91000 BMD
10000 TRY289.82000 BMD