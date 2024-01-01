5,000 Japanese yen to Bermudan dollars

Convert JPY to BMD at the real exchange rate

5,000 jpy
32.41 bmd

1.000 JPY = 0.006481 BMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:45
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06188.6111.4641.6540.96917.798
1 GBP1.17111.243103.8091.7161.9371.13520.851
1 USD0.9420.804183.5051.381.5580.91316.773
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to Bermudan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to BMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Bermudan Dollar
100 JPY0.64811 BMD
1000 JPY6.48109 BMD
1500 JPY9.72164 BMD
2000 JPY12.96218 BMD
3000 JPY19.44327 BMD
5000 JPY32.40545 BMD
5400 JPY34.99789 BMD
10000 JPY64.81090 BMD
15000 JPY97.21635 BMD
20000 JPY129.62180 BMD
25000 JPY162.02725 BMD
30000 JPY194.43270 BMD
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Japanese Yen
1 BMD154.29500 JPY
5 BMD771.47500 JPY
10 BMD1,542.95000 JPY
20 BMD3,085.90000 JPY
50 BMD7,714.75000 JPY
100 BMD15,429.50000 JPY
250 BMD38,573.75000 JPY
500 BMD77,147.50000 JPY
1000 BMD154,295.00000 JPY
2000 BMD308,590.00000 JPY
5000 BMD771,475.00000 JPY
10000 BMD1,542,950.00000 JPY