20 Bermudan dollars to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert BMD to CNY at the real exchange rate

$1.000 BMD = ¥7.239 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:04
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BMD to CNY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CNY
1 BMD to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High7.23927.2392
Low7.10177.0110
Average7.15847.1055
Change1.93%1.51%
View full history

1 BMD to CNY stats

The performance of BMD to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.2392 and a 30 day low of 7.1017. This means the 30 day average was 7.1584. The change for BMD to CNY was 1.93.

The performance of BMD to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.2392 and a 90 day low of 7.0110. This means the 90 day average was 7.1055. The change for BMD to CNY was 1.51.

Track market ratesView BMD to CNY chart

Top currencies

 USDCADINREURNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.39584.3860.9441.691.33718.0370.788
1 CAD0.717160.4730.6761.2110.95812.9260.565
1 INR0.0120.01710.0110.020.0160.2140.009
1 EUR1.061.47989.43711.7921.41719.1160.836

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bermudan dollars to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BMD to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bermudan dollars

BMD to USD

BMD to CAD

BMD to INR

BMD to EUR

BMD to NZD

BMD to SGD

BMD to ZAR

BMD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 BMD7.23915 CNY
5 BMD36.19575 CNY
10 BMD72.39150 CNY
20 BMD144.78300 CNY
50 BMD361.95750 CNY
100 BMD723.91500 CNY
250 BMD1,809.78750 CNY
500 BMD3,619.57500 CNY
1000 BMD7,239.15000 CNY
2000 BMD14,478.30000 CNY
5000 BMD36,195.75000 CNY
10000 BMD72,391.50000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Bermudan Dollar
1 CNY0.13814 BMD
5 CNY0.69069 BMD
10 CNY1.38138 BMD
20 CNY2.76276 BMD
50 CNY6.90690 BMD
100 CNY13.81380 BMD
250 CNY34.53450 BMD
500 CNY69.06900 BMD
1000 CNY138.13800 BMD
2000 CNY276.27600 BMD
5000 CNY690.69000 BMD
10000 CNY1,381.38000 BMD