1,000 cad
728.25 bmd

1.00000 CAD = 0.72825 BMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:54
How to convert Canadian dollars to Bermudan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to BMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Bermudan Dollar
1 CAD0.72825 BMD
5 CAD3.64127 BMD
10 CAD7.28253 BMD
20 CAD14.56506 BMD
50 CAD36.41265 BMD
100 CAD72.82530 BMD
250 CAD182.06325 BMD
500 CAD364.12650 BMD
1000 CAD728.25300 BMD
2000 CAD1456.50600 BMD
5000 CAD3641.26500 BMD
10000 CAD7282.53000 BMD
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Canadian Dollar
1 BMD1.37315 CAD
5 BMD6.86575 CAD
10 BMD13.73150 CAD
20 BMD27.46300 CAD
50 BMD68.65750 CAD
100 BMD137.31500 CAD
250 BMD343.28750 CAD
500 BMD686.57500 CAD
1000 BMD1373.15000 CAD
2000 BMD2746.30000 CAD
5000 BMD6865.75000 CAD
10000 BMD13731.50000 CAD