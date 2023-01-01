1 thousand Bermudan dollars to Romanian leus

Convert BMD to RON at the real exchange rate

1,000 bmd
4,541.54 ron

1.00000 BMD = 4.54154 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADINREURNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.3633583.3450.9141.642711.3393518.78280.793367
1 CAD0.733487161.13250.6704021.204910.98239613.77690.581925
1 INR0.01199830.016357910.01096640.01970980.016070.2253620.00951908
1 EUR1.09411.4916491.187811.797291.4653820.55030.86805

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bermudan dollars to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BMD to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bermudan dollars

BMD to USD

BMD to CAD

BMD to INR

BMD to EUR

BMD to NZD

BMD to SGD

BMD to ZAR

BMD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Romanian Leu
1 BMD4.54154 RON
5 BMD22.70770 RON
10 BMD45.41540 RON
20 BMD90.83080 RON
50 BMD227.07700 RON
100 BMD454.15400 RON
250 BMD1135.38500 RON
500 BMD2270.77000 RON
1000 BMD4541.54000 RON
2000 BMD9083.08000 RON
5000 BMD22707.70000 RON
10000 BMD45415.40000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Bermudan Dollar
1 RON0.22019 BMD
5 RON1.10095 BMD
10 RON2.20190 BMD
20 RON4.40380 BMD
50 RON11.00950 BMD
100 RON22.01900 BMD
250 RON55.04750 BMD
500 RON110.09500 BMD
1000 RON220.19000 BMD
2000 RON440.38000 BMD
5000 RON1100.95000 BMD
10000 RON2201.90000 BMD