Russian rubles to Nepalese rupees today

Convert RUB to NPR at the real exchange rate

1,000 rub
1,524.98 npr

руб1.000 RUB = ₨1.525 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:15
Top currencies

 USDEURCADCNYGBPAUDSGDINR
1 USD10.9351.3677.2670.7891.4971.35683.593
1 EUR1.0711.4627.7720.8441.6011.4589.403
1 CAD0.7320.68415.3160.5771.0950.99261.148
1 CNY0.1380.1290.18810.1090.2060.18711.504

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Russian rubles to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Nepalese Rupee
1 RUB1.52498 NPR
5 RUB7.62490 NPR
10 RUB15.24980 NPR
20 RUB30.49960 NPR
50 RUB76.24900 NPR
100 RUB152.49800 NPR
250 RUB381.24500 NPR
500 RUB762.49000 NPR
1000 RUB1,524.98000 NPR
2000 RUB3,049.96000 NPR
5000 RUB7,624.90000 NPR
10000 RUB15,249.80000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Russian Ruble
1 NPR0.65575 RUB
5 NPR3.27874 RUB
10 NPR6.55748 RUB
20 NPR13.11496 RUB
50 NPR32.78740 RUB
100 NPR65.57480 RUB
250 NPR163.93700 RUB
500 NPR327.87400 RUB
1000 NPR655.74800 RUB
2000 NPR1,311.49600 RUB
5000 NPR3,278.74000 RUB
10000 NPR6,557.48000 RUB