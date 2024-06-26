Russian ruble to Nepalese rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Russian ruble to Nepalese rupees is currently 1.525 today, reflecting a -0.221% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Russian ruble has remained relatively stable, with a -5.331% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Russian ruble to Nepalese rupees has fluctuated between a high of 1.611 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 1.494 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -1.704% decrease in value.