1 thousand Russian rubles to Nepalese rupees

Convert RUB to NPR at the real exchange rate

1000 rub
1487.24 npr

1.00000 RUB = 1.48724 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:10
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Nepalese Rupee
1 RUB1.48724 NPR
5 RUB7.43620 NPR
10 RUB14.87240 NPR
20 RUB29.74480 NPR
50 RUB74.36200 NPR
100 RUB148.72400 NPR
250 RUB371.81000 NPR
500 RUB743.62000 NPR
1000 RUB1487.24000 NPR
2000 RUB2974.48000 NPR
5000 RUB7436.20000 NPR
10000 RUB14872.40000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Russian Ruble
1 NPR0.67239 RUB
5 NPR3.36193 RUB
10 NPR6.72386 RUB
20 NPR13.44772 RUB
50 NPR33.61930 RUB
100 NPR67.23860 RUB
250 NPR168.09650 RUB
500 NPR336.19300 RUB
1000 NPR672.38600 RUB
2000 NPR1344.77200 RUB
5000 NPR3361.93000 RUB
10000 NPR6723.86000 RUB