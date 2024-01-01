Convert RUB to BHD at the real exchange rate

Russian rubles to Bahraini dinars

1,000 rub
4.290 bhd

руб1.000 RUB = .د.ب0.004290 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Bahraini Dinar
1 RUB0.00429 BHD
5 RUB0.02145 BHD
10 RUB0.04290 BHD
20 RUB0.08580 BHD
50 RUB0.21450 BHD
100 RUB0.42900 BHD
250 RUB1.07250 BHD
500 RUB2.14501 BHD
1000 RUB4.29001 BHD
2000 RUB8.58002 BHD
5000 RUB21.45005 BHD
10000 RUB42.90010 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Russian Ruble
1 BHD233.09900 RUB
5 BHD1,165.49500 RUB
10 BHD2,330.99000 RUB
20 BHD4,661.98000 RUB
50 BHD11,654.95000 RUB
100 BHD23,309.90000 RUB
250 BHD58,274.75000 RUB
500 BHD116,549.50000 RUB
1000 BHD233,099.00000 RUB
2000 BHD466,198.00000 RUB
5000 BHD1,165,495.00000 RUB
10000 BHD2,330,990.00000 RUB