Russian rubles to Cambodian riels today

Convert RUB to KHR at the real exchange rate

1,000 rub
46,919.20 khr

руб1.000 RUB = ៛46.92 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:09
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADCNYGBPAUDSGDINR
1 USD10.9351.3677.2670.7891.4971.35683.586
1 EUR1.0711.4627.7720.8441.6011.4589.4
1 CAD0.7320.68415.3160.5771.0950.99261.152
1 CNY0.1380.1290.18810.1090.2060.18711.503

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Russian rubles to Cambodian riels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Russian ruble

RUB to USD

RUB to EUR

RUB to CAD

RUB to CNY

RUB to GBP

RUB to AUD

RUB to SGD

RUB to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Cambodian Riel
1 RUB46.91920 KHR
5 RUB234.59600 KHR
10 RUB469.19200 KHR
20 RUB938.38400 KHR
50 RUB2,345.96000 KHR
100 RUB4,691.92000 KHR
250 RUB11,729.80000 KHR
500 RUB23,459.60000 KHR
1000 RUB46,919.20000 KHR
2000 RUB93,838.40000 KHR
5000 RUB234,596.00000 KHR
10000 RUB469,192.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Russian Ruble
1 KHR0.02131 RUB
5 KHR0.10657 RUB
10 KHR0.21313 RUB
20 KHR0.42627 RUB
50 KHR1.06567 RUB
100 KHR2.13133 RUB
250 KHR5.32833 RUB
500 KHR10.65665 RUB
1000 KHR21.31330 RUB
2000 KHR42.62660 RUB
5000 KHR106.56650 RUB
10000 KHR213.13300 RUB