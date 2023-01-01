5 Russian rubles to Cambodian riels

Convert RUB to KHR at the real exchange rate

5 rub
228.41 khr

1.00000 RUB = 45.68160 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:10
Top currencies

 USDEURCADCNYGBPAUDSGDINR
1 USD10.906051.324957.100050.7854531.468211.319683.2126
1 EUR1.103711.462357.836330.8669651.620471.4564491.8417
1 CAD0.7547450.68383215.358730.5928171.108130.99596262.8043
1 CNY0.1408440.1276110.18661110.1106260.2067890.18585811.72

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Cambodian Riel
1 RUB45.68160 KHR
5 RUB228.40800 KHR
10 RUB456.81600 KHR
20 RUB913.63200 KHR
50 RUB2284.08000 KHR
100 RUB4568.16000 KHR
250 RUB11420.40000 KHR
500 RUB22840.80000 KHR
1000 RUB45681.60000 KHR
2000 RUB91363.20000 KHR
5000 RUB228408.00000 KHR
10000 RUB456816.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Russian Ruble
1 KHR0.02189 RUB
5 KHR0.10945 RUB
10 KHR0.21891 RUB
20 KHR0.43781 RUB
50 KHR1.09454 RUB
100 KHR2.18907 RUB
250 KHR5.47267 RUB
500 KHR10.94535 RUB
1000 KHR21.89070 RUB
2000 KHR43.78140 RUB
5000 KHR109.45350 RUB
10000 KHR218.90700 RUB