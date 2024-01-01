Convert RUB to GHS at the real exchange rate

Russian rubles to Ghanaian cedis today

1,000 rub
165.71 ghs

руб1.000 RUB = GH¢0.1657 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:06
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Russian rubles to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Ghanaian Cedi
1 RUB0.16571 GHS
5 RUB0.82853 GHS
10 RUB1.65706 GHS
20 RUB3.31412 GHS
50 RUB8.28530 GHS
100 RUB16.57060 GHS
250 RUB41.42650 GHS
500 RUB82.85300 GHS
1000 RUB165.70600 GHS
2000 RUB331.41200 GHS
5000 RUB828.53000 GHS
10000 RUB1,657.06000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Russian Ruble
1 GHS6.03479 RUB
5 GHS30.17395 RUB
10 GHS60.34790 RUB
20 GHS120.69580 RUB
50 GHS301.73950 RUB
100 GHS603.47900 RUB
250 GHS1,508.69750 RUB
500 GHS3,017.39500 RUB
1000 GHS6,034.79000 RUB
2000 GHS12,069.58000 RUB
5000 GHS30,173.95000 RUB
10000 GHS60,347.90000 RUB