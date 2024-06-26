Russian ruble to Ghanaian cedis Historical Exchange Rates

Welcome to the Russian ruble to Ghanaian cedis history summary. This is the Russian ruble (RUB) to Ghanaian cedis (GHS) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of RUB and GHS historical data from 26-06-2019 to 26-06-2024.

1,000 rub
165.71 ghs

руб1.000 RUB = GH¢0.1657 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 26 Jun 2024
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Russian ruble to Ghanaian cedis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Russian ruble to Ghanaian cedis is currently 0.166 today, reflecting a 0.230% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Russian ruble has remained relatively stable, with a -3.987% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Russian ruble to Ghanaian cedis has fluctuated between a high of 0.173 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.160 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -1.671% decrease in value.

Top currencies on June 26, 2024

 USDEURCADCNYGBPAUDSGDINR
1 USD10.9351.3677.2670.7891.4971.35683.587
1 EUR1.06911.4627.7710.8441.6011.4589.388
1 CAD0.7320.68415.3160.5771.0950.99261.149
1 CNY0.1380.1290.18810.1090.2060.18711.503

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Russian rubles to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs) about the rate