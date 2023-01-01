20 Russian rubles to Ghanaian cedis

Convert RUB to GHS at the real exchange rate

20 rub
2.60 ghs

1.00000 RUB = 0.13010 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Ghanaian Cedi
1 RUB0.13010 GHS
5 RUB0.65048 GHS
10 RUB1.30097 GHS
20 RUB2.60194 GHS
50 RUB6.50485 GHS
100 RUB13.00970 GHS
250 RUB32.52425 GHS
500 RUB65.04850 GHS
1000 RUB130.09700 GHS
2000 RUB260.19400 GHS
5000 RUB650.48500 GHS
10000 RUB1300.97000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Russian Ruble
1 GHS7.68657 RUB
5 GHS38.43285 RUB
10 GHS76.86570 RUB
20 GHS153.73140 RUB
50 GHS384.32850 RUB
100 GHS768.65700 RUB
250 GHS1921.64250 RUB
500 GHS3843.28500 RUB
1000 GHS7686.57000 RUB
2000 GHS15373.14000 RUB
5000 GHS38432.85000 RUB
10000 GHS76865.70000 RUB