Convert RUB to GYD at the real exchange rate

Russian rubles to Guyanaese dollars today

1,000 rub
2,385.16 gyd

руб1.000 RUB = GY$2.385 GYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:06
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Guyanaese Dollar
1 RUB2.38516 GYD
5 RUB11.92580 GYD
10 RUB23.85160 GYD
20 RUB47.70320 GYD
50 RUB119.25800 GYD
100 RUB238.51600 GYD
250 RUB596.29000 GYD
500 RUB1,192.58000 GYD
1000 RUB2,385.16000 GYD
2000 RUB4,770.32000 GYD
5000 RUB11,925.80000 GYD
10000 RUB23,851.60000 GYD
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Russian Ruble
1 GYD0.41926 RUB
5 GYD2.09629 RUB
10 GYD4.19258 RUB
20 GYD8.38516 RUB
50 GYD20.96290 RUB
100 GYD41.92580 RUB
250 GYD104.81450 RUB
500 GYD209.62900 RUB
1000 GYD419.25800 RUB
2000 GYD838.51600 RUB
5000 GYD2,096.29000 RUB
10000 GYD4,192.58000 RUB