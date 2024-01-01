Convert RUB to KES at the real exchange rate

Russian rubles to Kenyan shillings today

1,000 rub
1,472 kes

руб1.000 RUB = Ksh1.472 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:09
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Kenyan Shilling
1 RUB1.47223 KES
5 RUB7.36115 KES
10 RUB14.72230 KES
20 RUB29.44460 KES
50 RUB73.61150 KES
100 RUB147.22300 KES
250 RUB368.05750 KES
500 RUB736.11500 KES
1000 RUB1,472.23000 KES
2000 RUB2,944.46000 KES
5000 RUB7,361.15000 KES
10000 RUB14,722.30000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Russian Ruble
1 KES0.67924 RUB
5 KES3.39620 RUB
10 KES6.79240 RUB
20 KES13.58480 RUB
50 KES33.96200 RUB
100 KES67.92400 RUB
250 KES169.81000 RUB
500 KES339.62000 RUB
1000 KES679.24000 RUB
2000 KES1,358.48000 RUB
5000 KES3,396.20000 RUB
10000 KES6,792.40000 RUB