10 thousand Russian rubles to Kenyan shillings

Convert RUB to KES at the real exchange rate

10000 rub
17436 kes

1.00000 RUB = 1.74357 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:10
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Kenyan Shilling
1 RUB1.74357 KES
5 RUB8.71785 KES
10 RUB17.43570 KES
20 RUB34.87140 KES
50 RUB87.17850 KES
100 RUB174.35700 KES
250 RUB435.89250 KES
500 RUB871.78500 KES
1000 RUB1743.57000 KES
2000 RUB3487.14000 KES
5000 RUB8717.85000 KES
10000 RUB17435.70000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Russian Ruble
1 KES0.57354 RUB
5 KES2.86768 RUB
10 KES5.73537 RUB
20 KES11.47074 RUB
50 KES28.67685 RUB
100 KES57.35370 RUB
250 KES143.38425 RUB
500 KES286.76850 RUB
1000 KES573.53700 RUB
2000 KES1147.07400 RUB
5000 KES2867.68500 RUB
10000 KES5735.37000 RUB