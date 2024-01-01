Namibian dollars to Bahraini dinars today

Convert NAD to BHD at the real exchange rate

1,000 nad
20.618 bhd

$1.000 NAD = .د.ب0.02062 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NAD to BHD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NAD to BHDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02100.0210
Low0.02050.0199
Average0.02070.0206
Change-0.60%1.03%
View full history

1 NAD to BHD stats

The performance of NAD to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0210 and a 30 day low of 0.0205. This means the 30 day average was 0.0207. The change for NAD to BHD was -0.60.

The performance of NAD to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0210 and a 90 day low of 0.0199. This means the 90 day average was 0.0206. The change for NAD to BHD was 1.03.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Namibian dollars to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NAD to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Namibian dollar

NAD to USD

NAD to EUR

NAD to GBP

NAD to INR

NAD to JPY

NAD to RUB

NAD to AUD

NAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Bahraini Dinar
1 NAD0.02062 BHD
5 NAD0.10309 BHD
10 NAD0.20618 BHD
20 NAD0.41235 BHD
50 NAD1.03089 BHD
100 NAD2.06177 BHD
250 NAD5.15443 BHD
500 NAD10.30885 BHD
1000 NAD20.61770 BHD
2000 NAD41.23540 BHD
5000 NAD103.08850 BHD
10000 NAD206.17700 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Namibian Dollar
1 BHD48.50210 NAD
5 BHD242.51050 NAD
10 BHD485.02100 NAD
20 BHD970.04200 NAD
50 BHD2,425.10500 NAD
100 BHD4,850.21000 NAD
250 BHD12,125.52500 NAD
500 BHD24,251.05000 NAD
1000 BHD48,502.10000 NAD
2000 BHD97,004.20000 NAD
5000 BHD242,510.50000 NAD
10000 BHD485,021.00000 NAD