Namibian dollars to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert NAD to KZT at the real exchange rate

1,000 nad
25,985.90 kzt

$1.000 NAD = ₸25.99 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NAD to KZT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NAD to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High26.519226.5192
Low25.736823.5746
Average26.122425.0793
Change-1.48%9.16%
1 NAD to KZT stats

The performance of NAD to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 26.5192 and a 30 day low of 25.7368. This means the 30 day average was 26.1224. The change for NAD to KZT was -1.48.

The performance of NAD to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 26.5192 and a 90 day low of 23.5746. This means the 90 day average was 25.0793. The change for NAD to KZT was 9.16.

Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 NAD25.98590 KZT
5 NAD129.92950 KZT
10 NAD259.85900 KZT
20 NAD519.71800 KZT
50 NAD1,299.29500 KZT
100 NAD2,598.59000 KZT
250 NAD6,496.47500 KZT
500 NAD12,992.95000 KZT
1000 NAD25,985.90000 KZT
2000 NAD51,971.80000 KZT
5000 NAD129,929.50000 KZT
10000 NAD259,859.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Namibian Dollar
1 KZT0.03848 NAD
5 KZT0.19241 NAD
10 KZT0.38482 NAD
20 KZT0.76965 NAD
50 KZT1.92412 NAD
100 KZT3.84824 NAD
250 KZT9.62060 NAD
500 KZT19.24120 NAD
1000 KZT38.48240 NAD
2000 KZT76.96480 NAD
5000 KZT192.41200 NAD
10000 KZT384.82400 NAD