1 Namibian dollar to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert NAD to KZT at the real exchange rate

1 nad
24.76 kzt

1.00000 NAD = 24.75840 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:6 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

NAD to KZT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 NAD → 0 KZT
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866051.049987.4041.439151.661370.963618.846
1GBP1.1546711.2123100.9241.661761.918351.1126421.7611
1USD0.95250.824878183.24981.370751.58240.917717.9503
1INR0.01144110.009908470.01201210.01646550.01900790.01102340.21562

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Namibian dollars to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NAD to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Namibian dollar

NAD to USD

NAD to EUR

NAD to GBP

NAD to INR

NAD to JPY

NAD to RUB

NAD to AUD

NAD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 NAD24.75840 KZT
5 NAD123.79200 KZT
10 NAD247.58400 KZT
20 NAD495.16800 KZT
50 NAD1237.92000 KZT
100 NAD2475.84000 KZT
250 NAD6189.60000 KZT
500 NAD12379.20000 KZT
1000 NAD24758.40000 KZT
2000 NAD49516.80000 KZT
5000 NAD123792.00000 KZT
10000 NAD247584.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Namibian Dollar
1 KZT0.04039 NAD
5 KZT0.20195 NAD
10 KZT0.40390 NAD
20 KZT0.80781 NAD
50 KZT2.01952 NAD
100 KZT4.03904 NAD
250 KZT10.09760 NAD
500 KZT20.19520 NAD
1000 KZT40.39040 NAD
2000 KZT80.78080 NAD
5000 KZT201.95200 NAD
10000 KZT403.90400 NAD