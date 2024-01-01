Namibian dollars to Chilean pesos today

Convert NAD to CLP at the real exchange rate

1,000 nad
52,013 clp

$1.000 NAD = $52.01 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NAD to CLP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NAD to CLPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High52.166652.3904
Low49.934447.8749
Average51.456350.5785
Change0.84%3.30%
View full history

1 NAD to CLP stats

The performance of NAD to CLP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 52.1666 and a 30 day low of 49.9344. This means the 30 day average was 51.4563. The change for NAD to CLP was 0.84.

The performance of NAD to CLP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 52.3904 and a 90 day low of 47.8749. This means the 90 day average was 50.5785. The change for NAD to CLP was 3.30.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Namibian dollars to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NAD to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Namibian dollar

NAD to USD

NAD to EUR

NAD to GBP

NAD to INR

NAD to JPY

NAD to RUB

NAD to AUD

NAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Chilean Peso
1 NAD52.01250 CLP
5 NAD260.06250 CLP
10 NAD520.12500 CLP
20 NAD1,040.25000 CLP
50 NAD2,600.62500 CLP
100 NAD5,201.25000 CLP
250 NAD13,003.12500 CLP
500 NAD26,006.25000 CLP
1000 NAD52,012.50000 CLP
2000 NAD104,025.00000 CLP
5000 NAD260,062.50000 CLP
10000 NAD520,125.00000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Namibian Dollar
1 CLP0.01923 NAD
5 CLP0.09613 NAD
10 CLP0.19226 NAD
20 CLP0.38452 NAD
50 CLP0.96131 NAD
100 CLP1.92261 NAD
250 CLP4.80653 NAD
500 CLP9.61305 NAD
1000 CLP19.22610 NAD
2000 CLP38.45220 NAD
5000 CLP96.13050 NAD
10000 CLP192.26100 NAD