Namibian dollars to Samoan talas today

Convert NAD to WST at the real exchange rate

1,000 nad
150.76 wst

$1.000 NAD = WS$0.1508 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NAD to WST conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NAD to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.15140.1517
Low0.14730.1431
Average0.14980.1485
Change1.02%1.60%
1 NAD to WST stats

The performance of NAD to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1514 and a 30 day low of 0.1473. This means the 30 day average was 0.1498. The change for NAD to WST was 1.02.

The performance of NAD to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1517 and a 90 day low of 0.1431. This means the 90 day average was 0.1485. The change for NAD to WST was 1.60.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Samoan Tala
1 NAD0.15076 WST
5 NAD0.75381 WST
10 NAD1.50762 WST
20 NAD3.01524 WST
50 NAD7.53810 WST
100 NAD15.07620 WST
250 NAD37.69050 WST
500 NAD75.38100 WST
1000 NAD150.76200 WST
2000 NAD301.52400 WST
5000 NAD753.81000 WST
10000 NAD1,507.62000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Namibian Dollar
1 WST6.63299 NAD
5 WST33.16495 NAD
10 WST66.32990 NAD
20 WST132.65980 NAD
50 WST331.64950 NAD
100 WST663.29900 NAD
250 WST1,658.24750 NAD
500 WST3,316.49500 NAD
1000 WST6,632.99000 NAD
2000 WST13,265.98000 NAD
5000 WST33,164.95000 NAD
10000 WST66,329.90000 NAD