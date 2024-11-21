Singapore dollars to Samoan talas today

Convert SGD to WST at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = WS$2.066 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:54
SGD to WST conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

WST
1 SGD to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.09872.1085
Low2.02652.0265
Average2.05442.0700
Change-0.01%-1.03%
1 SGD to WST stats

The performance of SGD to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.0987 and a 30 day low of 2.0265. This means the 30 day average was 2.0544. The change for SGD to WST was -0.01.

The performance of SGD to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.1085 and a 90 day low of 2.0265. This means the 90 day average was 2.0700. The change for SGD to WST was -1.03.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Samoan Tala
1 SGD2.06613 WST
5 SGD10.33065 WST
10 SGD20.66130 WST
20 SGD41.32260 WST
50 SGD103.30650 WST
100 SGD206.61300 WST
250 SGD516.53250 WST
500 SGD1,033.06500 WST
1000 SGD2,066.13000 WST
2000 SGD4,132.26000 WST
5000 SGD10,330.65000 WST
10000 SGD20,661.30000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Singapore Dollar
1 WST0.48400 SGD
5 WST2.41999 SGD
10 WST4.83997 SGD
20 WST9.67994 SGD
50 WST24.19985 SGD
100 WST48.39970 SGD
250 WST120.99925 SGD
500 WST241.99850 SGD
1000 WST483.99700 SGD
2000 WST967.99400 SGD
5000 WST2,419.98500 SGD
10000 WST4,839.97000 SGD