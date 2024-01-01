Malaysian ringgits to Samoan talas today

Convert MYR to WST at the real exchange rate

1,000 myr
613.69 wst

RM1.000 MYR = WS$0.6137 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MYR to WST conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 MYR to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.61370.6137
Low0.57600.5733
Average0.58600.5803
Change6.55%6.13%
View full history

1 MYR to WST stats

The performance of MYR to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6137 and a 30 day low of 0.5760. This means the 30 day average was 0.5860. The change for MYR to WST was 6.55.

The performance of MYR to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6137 and a 90 day low of 0.5733. This means the 90 day average was 0.5803. The change for MYR to WST was 6.13.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDAUDINREURGBPCADPHP
1 USD11.3271.53683.8010.9170.7811.38757.843
1 SGD0.75411.15863.1670.6910.5891.04643.601
1 AUD0.6510.864154.5670.5970.5090.90337.664
1 INR0.0120.0160.01810.0110.0090.0170.69

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgit

MYR to USD

MYR to SGD

MYR to AUD

MYR to INR

MYR to EUR

MYR to GBP

MYR to CAD

MYR to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Samoan Tala
1 MYR0.61370 WST
5 MYR3.06848 WST
10 MYR6.13695 WST
20 MYR12.27390 WST
50 MYR30.68475 WST
100 MYR61.36950 WST
250 MYR153.42375 WST
500 MYR306.84750 WST
1000 MYR613.69500 WST
2000 MYR1,227.39000 WST
5000 MYR3,068.47500 WST
10000 MYR6,136.95000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Malaysian Ringgit
1 WST1.62947 MYR
5 WST8.14735 MYR
10 WST16.29470 MYR
20 WST32.58940 MYR
50 WST81.47350 MYR
100 WST162.94700 MYR
250 WST407.36750 MYR
500 WST814.73500 MYR
1000 WST1,629.47000 MYR
2000 WST3,258.94000 MYR
5000 WST8,147.35000 MYR
10000 WST16,294.70000 MYR