Chinese yuan rmb to Samoan talas today

Convert CNY to WST at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
384.51 wst

¥1.000 CNY = WS$0.3845 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
We can't send money between these currencies

CNY to WST conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.38450.3845
Low0.37300.3718
Average0.37580.3756
Change2.79%1.30%
View full history

1 CNY to WST stats

The performance of CNY to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3845 and a 30 day low of 0.3730. This means the 30 day average was 0.3758. The change for CNY to WST was 2.79.

The performance of CNY to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3845 and a 90 day low of 0.3718. This means the 90 day average was 0.3756. The change for CNY to WST was 1.30.

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8071.3870.9170.7811.53683.8011.327
1 HKD0.12810.1780.1170.10.19710.7340.17
1 CAD0.7215.62810.6610.5631.10760.4080.956
1 EUR1.0918.5181.51410.8521.67691.4311.447

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Samoan Tala
1 CNY0.38451 WST
5 CNY1.92255 WST
10 CNY3.84509 WST
20 CNY7.69018 WST
50 CNY19.22545 WST
100 CNY38.45090 WST
250 CNY96.12725 WST
500 CNY192.25450 WST
1000 CNY384.50900 WST
2000 CNY769.01800 WST
5000 CNY1,922.54500 WST
10000 CNY3,845.09000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 WST2.60072 CNY
5 WST13.00360 CNY
10 WST26.00720 CNY
20 WST52.01440 CNY
50 WST130.03600 CNY
100 WST260.07200 CNY
250 WST650.18000 CNY
500 WST1,300.36000 CNY
1000 WST2,600.72000 CNY
2000 WST5,201.44000 CNY
5000 WST13,003.60000 CNY
10000 WST26,007.20000 CNY