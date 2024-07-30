Euros to Samoan talas today

1,000 eur
3,007.72 wst

€1.000 EUR = WS$3.008 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
EUR to WST conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 EUR to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.00773.0077
Low2.93322.8943
Average2.96222.9437
Change2.33%1.75%
1 EUR to WST stats

The performance of EUR to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.0077 and a 30 day low of 2.9332. This means the 30 day average was 2.9622. The change for EUR to WST was 2.33.

The performance of EUR to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.0077 and a 90 day low of 2.8943. This means the 90 day average was 2.9437. The change for EUR to WST was 1.75.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7810.8581.38783.8011.536146.533.933
1 GBP1.28111.0991.776107.3071.967187.6325.036
1 CHF1.1660.9111.61797.6811.79170.8014.584
1 CAD0.7210.5630.618160.4081.107105.6262.835

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Euros to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Samoan Tala
1 EUR3.00772 WST
5 EUR15.03860 WST
10 EUR30.07720 WST
20 EUR60.15440 WST
50 EUR150.38600 WST
100 EUR300.77200 WST
250 EUR751.93000 WST
500 EUR1,503.86000 WST
1000 EUR3,007.72000 WST
2000 EUR6,015.44000 WST
5000 EUR15,038.60000 WST
10000 EUR30,077.20000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Euro
1 WST0.33248 EUR
5 WST1.66239 EUR
10 WST3.32478 EUR
20 WST6.64956 EUR
50 WST16.62390 EUR
100 WST33.24780 EUR
250 WST83.11950 EUR
500 WST166.23900 EUR
1000 WST332.47800 EUR
2000 WST664.95600 EUR
5000 WST1,662.39000 EUR
10000 WST3,324.78000 EUR