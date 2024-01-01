Turkish liras to Samoan talas today

Convert TRY to WST at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
83.19 wst

TL1.000 TRY = WS$0.08319 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:01
TRY to WST conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08400.0850
Low0.08160.0816
Average0.08270.0834
Change0.10%-1.42%
1 TRY to WST stats

The performance of TRY to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0840 and a 30 day low of 0.0816. This means the 30 day average was 0.0827. The change for TRY to WST was 0.10.

The performance of TRY to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0850 and a 90 day low of 0.0816. This means the 90 day average was 0.0834. The change for TRY to WST was -1.42.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Samoan Tala
1 TRY0.08319 WST
5 TRY0.41597 WST
10 TRY0.83194 WST
20 TRY1.66388 WST
50 TRY4.15970 WST
100 TRY8.31939 WST
250 TRY20.79848 WST
500 TRY41.59695 WST
1000 TRY83.19390 WST
2000 TRY166.38780 WST
5000 TRY415.96950 WST
10000 TRY831.93900 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Turkish Lira
1 WST12.02010 TRY
5 WST60.10050 TRY
10 WST120.20100 TRY
20 WST240.40200 TRY
50 WST601.00500 TRY
100 WST1,202.01000 TRY
250 WST3,005.02500 TRY
500 WST6,010.05000 TRY
1000 WST12,020.10000 TRY
2000 WST24,040.20000 TRY
5000 WST60,100.50000 TRY
10000 WST120,201.00000 TRY