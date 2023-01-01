10 Turkish liras to Samoan talas

Convert TRY to WST at the real exchange rate

10 try
1.01 wst

1.00000 TRY = 0.10076 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:50 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

TRY to WST conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 WST
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865751.0507587.48021.444261.660480.963518.9035
1GBP1.1550711.2137101.0471.668231.917981.1129121.8351
1USD0.95170.823927183.2551.37451.580280.9169517.9905
1INR0.01143120.009896420.012011310.01650950.01898120.01101380.216089

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish liras

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Samoan Tala
1 TRY0.10076 WST
5 TRY0.50382 WST
10 TRY1.00764 WST
20 TRY2.01528 WST
50 TRY5.03820 WST
100 TRY10.07640 WST
250 TRY25.19100 WST
500 TRY50.38200 WST
1000 TRY100.76400 WST
2000 TRY201.52800 WST
5000 TRY503.82000 WST
10000 TRY1007.64000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Turkish Lira
1 WST9.92423 TRY
5 WST49.62115 TRY
10 WST99.24230 TRY
20 WST198.48460 TRY
50 WST496.21150 TRY
100 WST992.42300 TRY
250 WST2481.05750 TRY
500 WST4962.11500 TRY
1000 WST9924.23000 TRY
2000 WST19848.46000 TRY
5000 WST49621.15000 TRY
10000 WST99242.30000 TRY