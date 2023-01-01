10 Turkish liras to Samoan talas

Convert TRY to WST at the real exchange rate

10 try
0.93 wst

1.00000 TRY = 0.09350 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish liras

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Samoan Tala
1 TRY0.09350 WST
5 TRY0.46750 WST
10 TRY0.93499 WST
20 TRY1.86998 WST
50 TRY4.67495 WST
100 TRY9.34991 WST
250 TRY23.37477 WST
500 TRY46.74955 WST
1000 TRY93.49910 WST
2000 TRY186.99820 WST
5000 TRY467.49550 WST
10000 TRY934.99100 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Turkish Lira
1 WST10.69530 TRY
5 WST53.47650 TRY
10 WST106.95300 TRY
20 WST213.90600 TRY
50 WST534.76500 TRY
100 WST1069.53000 TRY
250 WST2673.82500 TRY
500 WST5347.65000 TRY
1000 WST10695.30000 TRY
2000 WST21390.60000 TRY
5000 WST53476.50000 TRY
10000 WST106953.00000 TRY