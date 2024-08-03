Euro to Samoan talas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Euro to Samoan talas is currently 3.008 today, reflecting a 0.448% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Euro has remained relatively stable, with a 1.541% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Euro to Samoan talas has fluctuated between a high of 3.016 on 29-07-2024 and a low of 2.956 on 01-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-07-2024, with a 1.425% increase in value.