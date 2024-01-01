Namibian dollars to Moroccan dirhams today

Convert NAD to MAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 nad
538.64 mad

$1.000 NAD = د.م.0.5386 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NAD to MAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NAD to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.54630.5554
Low0.53580.5207
Average0.54130.5415
Change-0.92%-0.83%
1 NAD to MAD stats

The performance of NAD to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5463 and a 30 day low of 0.5358. This means the 30 day average was 0.5413. The change for NAD to MAD was -0.92.

The performance of NAD to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5554 and a 90 day low of 0.5207. This means the 90 day average was 0.5415. The change for NAD to MAD was -0.83.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Moroccan Dirham
1 NAD0.53864 MAD
5 NAD2.69320 MAD
10 NAD5.38640 MAD
20 NAD10.77280 MAD
50 NAD26.93200 MAD
100 NAD53.86400 MAD
250 NAD134.66000 MAD
500 NAD269.32000 MAD
1000 NAD538.64000 MAD
2000 NAD1,077.28000 MAD
5000 NAD2,693.20000 MAD
10000 NAD5,386.40000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Namibian Dollar
1 MAD1.85653 NAD
5 MAD9.28265 NAD
10 MAD18.56530 NAD
20 MAD37.13060 NAD
50 MAD92.82650 NAD
100 MAD185.65300 NAD
250 MAD464.13250 NAD
500 MAD928.26500 NAD
1000 MAD1,856.53000 NAD
2000 MAD3,713.06000 NAD
5000 MAD9,282.65000 NAD
10000 MAD18,565.30000 NAD