Namibian dollars to Turkish liras today

Convert NAD to TRY at the real exchange rate

1,000 nad
1,816.85 try

$1.000 NAD = TL1.817 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NAD to TRY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NAD to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.84071.8407
Low1.78391.7025
Average1.81141.7800
Change1.17%4.05%
1 NAD to TRY stats

The performance of NAD to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.8407 and a 30 day low of 1.7839. This means the 30 day average was 1.8114. The change for NAD to TRY was 1.17.

The performance of NAD to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.8407 and a 90 day low of 1.7025. This means the 90 day average was 1.7800. The change for NAD to TRY was 4.05.

Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Turkish Lira
1 NAD1.81685 TRY
5 NAD9.08425 TRY
10 NAD18.16850 TRY
20 NAD36.33700 TRY
50 NAD90.84250 TRY
100 NAD181.68500 TRY
250 NAD454.21250 TRY
500 NAD908.42500 TRY
1000 NAD1,816.85000 TRY
2000 NAD3,633.70000 TRY
5000 NAD9,084.25000 TRY
10000 NAD18,168.50000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Namibian Dollar
1 TRY0.55040 NAD
5 TRY2.75201 NAD
10 TRY5.50402 NAD
20 TRY11.00804 NAD
50 TRY27.52010 NAD
100 TRY55.04020 NAD
250 TRY137.60050 NAD
500 TRY275.20100 NAD
1000 TRY550.40200 NAD
2000 TRY1,100.80400 NAD
5000 TRY2,752.01000 NAD
10000 TRY5,504.02000 NAD