Namibian dollars to Saudi riyals today

Convert NAD to SAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 nad
205.26 sar

$1.000 NAD = SR0.2053 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NAD to SAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NAD to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.20890.2092
Low0.20350.1978
Average0.20600.2046
Change-0.56%1.14%
1 NAD to SAR stats

The performance of NAD to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2089 and a 30 day low of 0.2035. This means the 30 day average was 0.2060. The change for NAD to SAR was -0.56.

The performance of NAD to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2092 and a 90 day low of 0.1978. This means the 90 day average was 0.2046. The change for NAD to SAR was 1.14.

Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Saudi Riyal
1 NAD0.20526 SAR
5 NAD1.02632 SAR
10 NAD2.05263 SAR
20 NAD4.10526 SAR
50 NAD10.26315 SAR
100 NAD20.52630 SAR
250 NAD51.31575 SAR
500 NAD102.63150 SAR
1000 NAD205.26300 SAR
2000 NAD410.52600 SAR
5000 NAD1,026.31500 SAR
10000 NAD2,052.63000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Namibian Dollar
1 SAR4.87179 NAD
5 SAR24.35895 NAD
10 SAR48.71790 NAD
20 SAR97.43580 NAD
50 SAR243.58950 NAD
100 SAR487.17900 NAD
250 SAR1,217.94750 NAD
500 SAR2,435.89500 NAD
1000 SAR4,871.79000 NAD
2000 SAR9,743.58000 NAD
5000 SAR24,358.95000 NAD
10000 SAR48,717.90000 NAD