5 sar
25.21 nad

1.00000 SAR = 5.04257 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:00
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Namibian Dollar
1 SAR5.04257 NAD
5 SAR25.21285 NAD
10 SAR50.42570 NAD
20 SAR100.85140 NAD
50 SAR252.12850 NAD
100 SAR504.25700 NAD
250 SAR1260.64250 NAD
500 SAR2521.28500 NAD
1000 SAR5042.57000 NAD
2000 SAR10085.14000 NAD
5000 SAR25212.85000 NAD
10000 SAR50425.70000 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Saudi Riyal
1 NAD0.19831 SAR
5 NAD0.99156 SAR
10 NAD1.98312 SAR
20 NAD3.96624 SAR
50 NAD9.91560 SAR
100 NAD19.83120 SAR
250 NAD49.57800 SAR
500 NAD99.15600 SAR
1000 NAD198.31200 SAR
2000 NAD396.62400 SAR
5000 NAD991.56000 SAR
10000 NAD1983.12000 SAR