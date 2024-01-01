Namibian dollars to Pakistani rupees today

Convert NAD to PKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 nad
15,252.70 pkr

$1.000 NAD = ₨15.25 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NAD to PKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NAD to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High15.532715.5475
Low15.112014.7000
Average15.299315.2026
Change-0.65%1.13%
1 NAD to PKR stats

The performance of NAD to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 15.5327 and a 30 day low of 15.1120. This means the 30 day average was 15.2993. The change for NAD to PKR was -0.65.

The performance of NAD to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 15.5475 and a 90 day low of 14.7000. This means the 90 day average was 15.2026. The change for NAD to PKR was 1.13.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

How to convert Namibian dollars to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NAD to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Pakistani Rupee
1 NAD15.25270 PKR
5 NAD76.26350 PKR
10 NAD152.52700 PKR
20 NAD305.05400 PKR
50 NAD762.63500 PKR
100 NAD1,525.27000 PKR
250 NAD3,813.17500 PKR
500 NAD7,626.35000 PKR
1000 NAD15,252.70000 PKR
2000 NAD30,505.40000 PKR
5000 NAD76,263.50000 PKR
10000 NAD152,527.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Namibian Dollar
1 PKR0.06556 NAD
5 PKR0.32781 NAD
10 PKR0.65562 NAD
20 PKR1.31124 NAD
50 PKR3.27811 NAD
100 PKR6.55622 NAD
250 PKR16.39055 NAD
500 PKR32.78110 NAD
1000 PKR65.56220 NAD
2000 PKR131.12440 NAD
5000 PKR327.81100 NAD
10000 PKR655.62200 NAD