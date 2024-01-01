Namibian dollars to Czech korunas today

Convert NAD to CZK at the real exchange rate

1,000 nad
1,269.76 czk

$1.000 NAD = Kč1.270 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NAD to CZK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NAD to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.29721.2972
Low1.26791.1886
Average1.27921.2600
Change-0.46%1.04%
View full history

1 NAD to CZK stats

The performance of NAD to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.2972 and a 30 day low of 1.2679. This means the 30 day average was 1.2792. The change for NAD to CZK was -0.46.

The performance of NAD to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.2972 and a 90 day low of 1.1886. This means the 90 day average was 1.2600. The change for NAD to CZK was 1.04.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Czech Republic Koruna
1 NAD1.26976 CZK
5 NAD6.34880 CZK
10 NAD12.69760 CZK
20 NAD25.39520 CZK
50 NAD63.48800 CZK
100 NAD126.97600 CZK
250 NAD317.44000 CZK
500 NAD634.88000 CZK
1000 NAD1,269.76000 CZK
2000 NAD2,539.52000 CZK
5000 NAD6,348.80000 CZK
10000 NAD12,697.60000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Namibian Dollar
1 CZK0.78755 NAD
5 CZK3.93775 NAD
10 CZK7.87549 NAD
20 CZK15.75098 NAD
50 CZK39.37745 NAD
100 CZK78.75490 NAD
250 CZK196.88725 NAD
500 CZK393.77450 NAD
1000 CZK787.54900 NAD
2000 CZK1,575.09800 NAD
5000 CZK3,937.74500 NAD
10000 CZK7,875.49000 NAD