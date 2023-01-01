1 Namibian dollar to Czech korunas

Convert NAD to CZK at the real exchange rate

1 nad
1.20 czk

1.00000 NAD = 1.20347 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:37 UTC
NAD to CZK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 NAD → 0 CZK
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Czech Republic Koruna
1 NAD1.20347 CZK
5 NAD6.01735 CZK
10 NAD12.03470 CZK
20 NAD24.06940 CZK
50 NAD60.17350 CZK
100 NAD120.34700 CZK
250 NAD300.86750 CZK
500 NAD601.73500 CZK
1000 NAD1203.47000 CZK
2000 NAD2406.94000 CZK
5000 NAD6017.35000 CZK
10000 NAD12034.70000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Namibian Dollar
1 CZK0.83093 NAD
5 CZK4.15465 NAD
10 CZK8.30930 NAD
20 CZK16.61860 NAD
50 CZK41.54650 NAD
100 CZK83.09300 NAD
250 CZK207.73250 NAD
500 CZK415.46500 NAD
1000 CZK830.93000 NAD
2000 CZK1661.86000 NAD
5000 CZK4154.65000 NAD
10000 CZK8309.30000 NAD