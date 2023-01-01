5 Namibian dollars to Czech korunas

Convert NAD to CZK at the real exchange rate

5 nad
6.02 czk

1.00000 NAD = 1.20342 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:38 UTC
NAD to CZK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 NAD → 0 CZK
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Czech Republic Koruna
1 NAD1.20342 CZK
5 NAD6.01710 CZK
10 NAD12.03420 CZK
20 NAD24.06840 CZK
50 NAD60.17100 CZK
100 NAD120.34200 CZK
250 NAD300.85500 CZK
500 NAD601.71000 CZK
1000 NAD1203.42000 CZK
2000 NAD2406.84000 CZK
5000 NAD6017.10000 CZK
10000 NAD12034.20000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Namibian Dollar
1 CZK0.83096 NAD
5 CZK4.15481 NAD
10 CZK8.30962 NAD
20 CZK16.61924 NAD
50 CZK41.54810 NAD
100 CZK83.09620 NAD
250 CZK207.74050 NAD
500 CZK415.48100 NAD
1000 CZK830.96200 NAD
2000 CZK1661.92400 NAD
5000 CZK4154.81000 NAD
10000 CZK8309.62000 NAD