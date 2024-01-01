Namibian dollars to Jamaican dollars today

Convert NAD to JMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 nad
8,538.22 jmd

$1.000 NAD = J$8.538 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NAD to JMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NAD to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.71468.7146
Low8.46758.2093
Average8.58058.5058
Change-0.48%1.40%
View full history

1 NAD to JMD stats

The performance of NAD to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.7146 and a 30 day low of 8.4675. This means the 30 day average was 8.5805. The change for NAD to JMD was -0.48.

The performance of NAD to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.7146 and a 90 day low of 8.2093. This means the 90 day average was 8.5058. The change for NAD to JMD was 1.40.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Jamaican Dollar
1 NAD8.53822 JMD
5 NAD42.69110 JMD
10 NAD85.38220 JMD
20 NAD170.76440 JMD
50 NAD426.91100 JMD
100 NAD853.82200 JMD
250 NAD2,134.55500 JMD
500 NAD4,269.11000 JMD
1000 NAD8,538.22000 JMD
2000 NAD17,076.44000 JMD
5000 NAD42,691.10000 JMD
10000 NAD85,382.20000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Namibian Dollar
1 JMD0.11712 NAD
5 JMD0.58560 NAD
10 JMD1.17120 NAD
20 JMD2.34240 NAD
50 JMD5.85600 NAD
100 JMD11.71200 NAD
250 JMD29.28000 NAD
500 JMD58.56000 NAD
1000 JMD117.12000 NAD
2000 JMD234.24000 NAD
5000 JMD585.60000 NAD
10000 JMD1,171.20000 NAD