500 Namibian dollars to Jamaican dollars

Convert NAD to JMD at the real exchange rate

500 nad
4,017.43 jmd

1.00000 NAD = 8.03485 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:59 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

NAD to JMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 NAD → 0 JMD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86621.049887.40981.439011.660940.963518.8552
1GBP1.1544711.21195100.9111.661281.917491.1123321.7676
1USD0.952550.825117183.26331.370751.582150.917817.9608
1INR0.01144040.009909730.012010110.01646280.01900180.01102290.215711

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Namibian dollars to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NAD to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Namibian dollars

NAD to USD

NAD to EUR

NAD to GBP

NAD to INR

NAD to JPY

NAD to RUB

NAD to AUD

NAD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Jamaican Dollar
1 NAD8.03485 JMD
5 NAD40.17425 JMD
10 NAD80.34850 JMD
20 NAD160.69700 JMD
50 NAD401.74250 JMD
100 NAD803.48500 JMD
250 NAD2008.71250 JMD
500 NAD4017.42500 JMD
1000 NAD8034.85000 JMD
2000 NAD16069.70000 JMD
5000 NAD40174.25000 JMD
10000 NAD80348.50000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Namibian Dollar
1 JMD0.12446 NAD
5 JMD0.62229 NAD
10 JMD1.24458 NAD
20 JMD2.48916 NAD
50 JMD6.22290 NAD
100 JMD12.44580 NAD
250 JMD31.11450 NAD
500 JMD62.22900 NAD
1000 JMD124.45800 NAD
2000 JMD248.91600 NAD
5000 JMD622.29000 NAD
10000 JMD1244.58000 NAD