1.00000 NAD = 8.03423 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:0 UTC
NAD to JMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 NAD → 0 JMD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Jamaican Dollar
1 NAD8.03423 JMD
5 NAD40.17115 JMD
10 NAD80.34230 JMD
20 NAD160.68460 JMD
50 NAD401.71150 JMD
100 NAD803.42300 JMD
250 NAD2008.55750 JMD
500 NAD4017.11500 JMD
1000 NAD8034.23000 JMD
2000 NAD16068.46000 JMD
5000 NAD40171.15000 JMD
10000 NAD80342.30000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Namibian Dollar
1 JMD0.12447 NAD
5 JMD0.62233 NAD
10 JMD1.24467 NAD
20 JMD2.48934 NAD
50 JMD6.22335 NAD
100 JMD12.44670 NAD
250 JMD31.11675 NAD
500 JMD62.23350 NAD
1000 JMD124.46700 NAD
2000 JMD248.93400 NAD
5000 JMD622.33500 NAD
10000 JMD1244.67000 NAD