Namibian dollars to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert NAD to XOF at the real exchange rate

1,000 nad
32,879 xof

$1.000 NAD = CFA32.88 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

NAD to XOF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NAD to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High33.537934.1376
Low32.831831.7579
Average33.157533.0911
Change-1.26%-0.27%
1 NAD to XOF stats

The performance of NAD to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 33.5379 and a 30 day low of 32.8318. This means the 30 day average was 33.1575. The change for NAD to XOF was -1.26.

The performance of NAD to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 34.1376 and a 90 day low of 31.7579. This means the 90 day average was 33.0911. The change for NAD to XOF was -0.27.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 NAD32.87900 XOF
5 NAD164.39500 XOF
10 NAD328.79000 XOF
20 NAD657.58000 XOF
50 NAD1,643.95000 XOF
100 NAD3,287.90000 XOF
250 NAD8,219.75000 XOF
500 NAD16,439.50000 XOF
1000 NAD32,879.00000 XOF
2000 NAD65,758.00000 XOF
5000 NAD164,395.00000 XOF
10000 NAD328,790.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Namibian Dollar
1 XOF0.03041 NAD
5 XOF0.15207 NAD
10 XOF0.30415 NAD
20 XOF0.60829 NAD
50 XOF1.52073 NAD
100 XOF3.04146 NAD
250 XOF7.60365 NAD
500 XOF15.20730 NAD
1000 XOF30.41460 NAD
2000 XOF60.82920 NAD
5000 XOF152.07300 NAD
10000 XOF304.14600 NAD