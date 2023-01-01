250 Namibian dollars to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert NAD to XOF at the real exchange rate

250 nad
8195 xof

1.00000 NAD = 32.77810 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:49 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

NAD to XOF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 NAD → 0 XOF
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86511.05387.62881.444031.660490.96318.8108
1GBP1.1559411.2172101.2931.669211.919421.1131721.7441
1USD0.949650.821558183.21821.371351.576910.914517.864
1INR0.01141180.009872330.012016610.0164790.01894910.01098920.214665

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Namibian dollars to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NAD to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Namibian dollars

NAD to USD

NAD to EUR

NAD to GBP

NAD to INR

NAD to JPY

NAD to RUB

NAD to AUD

NAD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 NAD32.77810 XOF
5 NAD163.89050 XOF
10 NAD327.78100 XOF
20 NAD655.56200 XOF
50 NAD1638.90500 XOF
100 NAD3277.81000 XOF
250 NAD8194.52500 XOF
500 NAD16389.05000 XOF
1000 NAD32778.10000 XOF
2000 NAD65556.20000 XOF
5000 NAD163890.50000 XOF
10000 NAD327781.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Namibian Dollar
1 XOF0.03051 NAD
5 XOF0.15254 NAD
10 XOF0.30508 NAD
20 XOF0.61016 NAD
50 XOF1.52541 NAD
100 XOF3.05082 NAD
250 XOF7.62705 NAD
500 XOF15.25410 NAD
1000 XOF30.50820 NAD
2000 XOF61.01640 NAD
5000 XOF152.54100 NAD
10000 XOF305.08200 NAD