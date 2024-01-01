Namibian dollars to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert NAD to BDT at the real exchange rate

1,000 nad
6,419.64 bdt

$1.000 NAD = Tk6.420 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NAD to BDT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NAD to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.53836.5513
Low6.37455.8983
Average6.44936.3848
Change-0.59%8.13%
1 NAD to BDT stats

The performance of NAD to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.5383 and a 30 day low of 6.3745. This means the 30 day average was 6.4493. The change for NAD to BDT was -0.59.

The performance of NAD to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.5513 and a 90 day low of 5.8983. This means the 90 day average was 6.3848. The change for NAD to BDT was 8.13.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 NAD6.41964 BDT
5 NAD32.09820 BDT
10 NAD64.19640 BDT
20 NAD128.39280 BDT
50 NAD320.98200 BDT
100 NAD641.96400 BDT
250 NAD1,604.91000 BDT
500 NAD3,209.82000 BDT
1000 NAD6,419.64000 BDT
2000 NAD12,839.28000 BDT
5000 NAD32,098.20000 BDT
10000 NAD64,196.40000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Namibian Dollar
1 BDT0.15577 NAD
5 BDT0.77886 NAD
10 BDT1.55772 NAD
20 BDT3.11544 NAD
50 BDT7.78860 NAD
100 BDT15.57720 NAD
250 BDT38.94300 NAD
500 BDT77.88600 NAD
1000 BDT155.77200 NAD
2000 BDT311.54400 NAD
5000 BDT778.86000 NAD
10000 BDT1,557.72000 NAD