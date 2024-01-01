Namibian dollars to Singapore dollars today

Convert NAD to SGD at the real exchange rate

1,000 nad
72.55 sgd

$1.000 NAD = S$0.07255 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NAD to SGD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NAD to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07470.0754
Low0.07260.0710
Average0.07370.0736
Change-2.21%-0.82%
1 NAD to SGD stats

The performance of NAD to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0747 and a 30 day low of 0.0726. This means the 30 day average was 0.0737. The change for NAD to SGD was -2.21.

The performance of NAD to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0754 and a 90 day low of 0.0710. This means the 90 day average was 0.0736. The change for NAD to SGD was -0.82.

How to convert Namibian dollars to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NAD to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Singapore Dollar
1 NAD0.07255 SGD
5 NAD0.36276 SGD
10 NAD0.72553 SGD
20 NAD1.45106 SGD
50 NAD3.62764 SGD
100 NAD7.25528 SGD
250 NAD18.13820 SGD
500 NAD36.27640 SGD
1000 NAD72.55280 SGD
2000 NAD145.10560 SGD
5000 NAD362.76400 SGD
10000 NAD725.52800 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Namibian Dollar
1 SGD13.78310 NAD
5 SGD68.91550 NAD
10 SGD137.83100 NAD
20 SGD275.66200 NAD
50 SGD689.15500 NAD
100 SGD1,378.31000 NAD
250 SGD3,445.77500 NAD
500 SGD6,891.55000 NAD
1000 SGD13,783.10000 NAD
2000 SGD27,566.20000 NAD
5000 SGD68,915.50000 NAD
10000 SGD137,831.00000 NAD